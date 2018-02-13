Grantsville family displaced by duplex fire on Sunday

A Grantsville family was displaced by a cigarette-sparked blaze on Sunday afternoon, according to Grantsville City First Assistant Fire Chief Travis Daniels.

Firefighters were dispatched to the duplex on East Hunter Way around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire, according to Daniels. The back of one of the units was on fire when firefighters arrived.

The fire was in the floor joists at the rear of the home, Daniels said. When an engine arrived on scene, it came through the rear of the property and crews were able to knock down the fire within about five minutes of the engine’s arrival.

Daniels said the fire was contained to a relatively small area though the home suffered fire, smoke and water damage. The heat of the fire melted the solder on a section of copper water pipe in the floor, which caused additional water damage in the residence.

The fire was caused by a cigarette that a resident had been smoking, which was likely blown from an ashtray and into the gap between the patio deck and the rear wall of the home, Daniels said. The blaze then spread into the home, likely aided by strong winds.

The residents in the damaged unit were not able to stay in their home and the Red Cross was dispatched to find them alternative temporary housing, according to Daniels. A building inspector reviewed the adjoining unit and found it was safe for the residents to return.