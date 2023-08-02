Grantsville FamilySearch to host open house on Saturday

Volunteers at the Grantsville FamilySearch Center are eager to show off all the new technology the center has acquired within the past four months to help people discover their heritage and connect with family members.

The public is invited to take a tour of the center on Saturday, Aug. 5 and see the new computers and other equipment available to help people digitize their family histories, photographs, films and other memorabilia. The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..

The center is located next to the Grantsville LDS Seminary building and north of the Grantsville Utah West Stake Center at 117 East Cherry St.

“The open house is open to everyone. We want people to know what we have here,” said Don Johnson. Don and his wife Patti have been volunteer directors of Grantsville FamilySearch Center for the past five years. They and 23 other volunteers are available to help people find answers to their family-history questions. People can visit and work at the center on Mondays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m, Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m and 7-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and have met some great people here. We’re proud of all the contributions the staff here provides,” Don said.

The center features copies of the Grantsville Gazette and copies of past Grantsville High School yearbooks. The center is a treasure trove of Grantsville historical information. The center always seeks information about Grantsville residents past and present.

Grantsville resident Merrill Nelson is compiling a history of Grantsville City and the book will be available soon.

“Don and Patti have been involved from the beginning. They provided photos that I took to Digidocs for scanning. They had things in boxes and files. Ability to digitize on site (at Grantsville FamilySearch) will make a big difference,” Nelson said.

Genealogy is the second-most popular hobby in the U.S. after gardening, according to ABC News. Don said 60% of visitors to the FamilySearch Library near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints headquarters in Salt Lake City are not members of the Church.

FamilySearch in Riverton features the latest technology and Don and Patti visited that location and patterned what they had in Grantsville. Old 8mm films can be converted to digital, and old cassette tapes can be digitized, old slides can be put on SanDisk cards.

“Teenagers even get excited when they visit here and see what we have,” Don said.

Grantsville FamilySearch also features evening classes taught by volunteers on various FamilySearch topics.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides FamilySearch free of charge to everyone, regardless of tradition, culture, or religious affiliation. FamilySearch resources help millions of people around the world discover their heritage and connect with family members.

All services at worldwide FamilySearch centers are free.

Center guests can receive personal help from volunteers in one of more than 5,400 centers.

Centers offer complimentary access to computers, internet, and subscription family history websites. Available resources vary by location.

Visitors to FamilySearch Centers get special access to images of historical records that are only available in centers.