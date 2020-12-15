Grantsville FBLA and TEA team up to support Toys for Tots

For the second year in a row, the Grantsville High School Future Business Leaders of America Chapter has joined forces with the Tooele Education Association to support the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Tooele County.

Last year nearly 4,000 children in Tooele County were helped through the Toys for Tots program. In 2019, the GHS FBLA helped collect over 500 toys through their learned skills of advertising, fundraising, and teamwork between chapter members and with local businesses. In addition to the toys collected, the Tooele Education Association donated over 500 books to the cause.

“Toys for Tots helps families here in our area,” said Matt Mecham, FBLA advisor. “It is an honor to work with such a well-run organization, and it gives our students real-life opportunities to use their skills to advertise, fundraise, and serve our community.”

2020 brought significant challenges to many people, and there is a great need for assistance this Christmas. Toys for Tots of Tooele County lost many of their fundraising opportunities during the year due to COVID-19, but they will still provide Christmas for as many kids in the county as possible with local support making up the difference.

Grantsville High Principal Kenna Aagard expressed her excitement about the school’s involvement with the program. “Grantsville High School students have been supportive of the FBLA club by donating items to help those in need,” she said. “We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this event, and we are expecting to surpass the total donated last year!”

FBLA members work to elevate their school and community. They worked alongside other groups.

Grantsville FBLA President Ethan Wells explained: “As a chapter, we strive to put our best foot forward into making the community and individuals better. We do this by assisting other teams and clubs in fundraising efforts by overseeing all of the concessions that sustain the majority of clubs at Grantsville High School. We love working with other clubs, and our partnership with the TEA for Toys for Tots is another example of this.”

TEA President Rick Harrison observed that donating books is a joy to the educators of Tooele County.

“This is our second year working with our local Toys for Tots program,” he said. “We, as teachers, are proud to partner with such a great organization to make sure that every kid has something under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning. As educators, we understand how important it is for children to read or be read to, so we have focused on making sure every child receives at least two books that are age appropriate that they can call their own. It is important to us as teachers to give back to our community, especially this year when our community has given us so much support.”

Both the TEA and GHS FBLA will continue to collect new, unwrapped books and toys to donate to Toys for Tots through December 18. Drop off boxes can be found at Grantsville High School and businesses throughout the county.