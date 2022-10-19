Grantsville Fire Department hosts open house

It was a flaming fun weekend at the Grantsville Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 15. as the department held their annual open house to educate on fire safety.

AirMed was also there and the fire department held a fundraiser all as part of National Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 9-15.

The open house ran from 4-7 p.m.

During the event, education on kitchen grease fires was provided, along with a fire extinguisher training, and a demonstration about overloaded circuits.

Firefighting gear was displayed and AirMed showed off their helicopters.

At the end of the event, firefighters held a demonstration where they lit a mockup living room with a sofa, Christmas tree, and end table on fire and then put out the fire.

A fundraiser for the University of Utah Burn Camp raised $800 at the event.

Over 500 people attended the open house.

“On behalf of the Grantsville Fire Department and Grantsville City, I would like to thank our community and all those who attended for their time and that they took out of their busy day to join us,” said Travis Daniels, Grantsville Fire Chief.