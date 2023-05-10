Grantsville flooding stopped

Grantsville City officials and residents came together on Tuesday, May 2, to fill and stack sandbags to channel runoff water flowing from canyons west of town to city property behind the Clark Historic Farm.

With the errant water detoured, workers dug trenches across the canyons to allow the water to run onto open space near the mouth of the canyons and soak into the ground before it reaches town.

Runoff from Magpie and Baker Canyons became a problem in Grantsville at the beginning of last week after detention basins in the Cherry Grove Subdivision on the west end of Grantsville, near Cherry Blossom Lane and W. Main Streets, filled with runoff from the canyons, according to Neil Critchlow, Grantsville City mayor.

“The detention basins are made for rainstorms, not for floodwater,” Critchlow told the Transcript. “If we let those detention basins overflow, we would wipe out houses and we aren’t going to do that.”

City officials diverted water from Cherry Grove under state Route 138 through a ditch behind a residence to Clark Street, where the water then was directed east on Clark Street and then was diverted to the fields behind the Clark Historic Farm, which belong to Grantsville City.

Grantsville officials had no other choice but to follow this path, according to Critchlow.

“They’ve built [homes] in front of where the natural drainages are all of these years and it really has kind of tied our hands of where we can put water,” Critchlow said.

Over 400 community members came to help fill and stack sandbags on Clark Street to help divert the water on May 2

“City crews have put in hours and hours with this,” Critchlow said. “Our volunteers have been great. No one does this alone. It’s been a team effort.”

Some members of the community and city workers were there until 10:30 p.m. filling and stacking sandbags.

“We would have been there longer but we ran out of sand,” Critchlow said.

Critchlow would like to thank those volunteers.

Prior to this diversion path, city officials allowed runoff water to fill up a detention basin on Cooley Street, but when the basin filled up on May 2, the City knew they needed a new plan.

Runoff from snow at different levels in the canyons made its way down to Grantsville City at different times of the day during the flooding, according to Critchlow.

“The low snow comes and peaks about 4 or 5 p.m. in the evening, because it has melted off and it doesn’t take so long to get down,” he explained last week. “The mid-level snow melts off, comes down, and it peaks about 9 or 10 p.m. at night. The high snow takes so long to get here. It gets here at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, so we have about three windows we have to watch in this process.”

Because Magpie and Baker Canyons are north of the Grantsville Reservoir, it was impossible to divert water to the reservoir.

Shortly after flooding began, city officials worked to dig trenches in the canyons to divert the water to the hilly flats located near the two canyons. This stopped flooding in Grantsville by the afternoon of Wednesday, May 3.

“The ground is just drinking the water as fast as we put it there,” Critchlow told the Transcript on Monday, May 8. “The cool weather is helping tremendously too.”

Currently, runoff water from South Willow Canyon is flowing into the Grantsville reservoir. It may eventually overflow and go into the spillway, Critchlow said.

Snow melt from West Canyon hasn’t been an issue yet.

“Melt from the bottom of the canyon has seeped into the ground,” Critchlow said, speaking about West Canyon.

For more updates, check the Grantsville City Facebook page.