Grantsville food bank closes; service now at Deseret Peak

The food bank on Park Street in Grantsville closed last Thursday but Utah Community Action, which operated the pantry, said it doesn’t believe there will be a gap in services.

The closure affects 30 households in Grantsville but UCA Chief Development Officer Joni Clark said those affected can receive services at Deseret Peak Complex. Clark said the previous service provider had pulled out and Utah Food Bank would now provide services for those affected by the closure.

According to Clark, food would be available at Deseret Peak on Monday and Thursday. The Utah Food Bank currently makes monthly stops at the complex with a mobile food pantry.

Clark said some clients are concerned the service is going away but she said it will simply be in a different location.

Clark did not provide the time or date when services for those affected by the Grantsville food bank would be affected. Utah Community Action can be reached at 801-410-5700

In addition to the food bank previously operated by Utah Community Action, the Grantsville First Baptist Church operates a food pantry by appointment and the Tooele County Food Bank operates Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a closure from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Grantsville First Baptist Church is located at 235 W. Main St. and the Tooele County Food Bank is at 38 S. Main St. in Tooele City.