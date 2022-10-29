Grantsville football beats North Sanpete 28-9 and advances in state tournament

Following a 9-1 season that earned the team second place in the 3A North region, the Grantsville Cowboys football team began its title defense on Friday against the North Sanpete Hawks.
The Cowboys wasted little time getting on the board first, scoring on the team’s opening drive within the game’s first five minutes. A four-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Caleb Bunderson put Grantsville ahead 7-0 and placed the pressure on the Hawks early.
North Sanpete responded in the second quarter, however, as an 11-yard touchdown pass knotted the game at seven.
During Grantsville’s next drive, several long runs helped march the ball down the field and eat time from the clock as the end of the first half drew near. Then, with around five minutes remaining, senior Gabe Mouritsen put the Cowboys back on top with a 17-yard run into the end zone bringing the score to 14-7.
The Cowboys defense stifled any chance North Sanpete had at adding more points in the second quarter, as multiple sacks forced the Hawks to punt the ball away and give Grantsville one last shot to add to its lead.
With under one minute remaining in the half, Grantsville quarterback Hunter Bell rushed in a 7-yard touchdown to extend the lead by seven points. As the clock wound down, the Cowboys took a 21-7 lead into the locker room.
Grantsville’s smothering defense carried over to the second half, as the team held the Hawks out of the end zone for the remaining 24 minutes of the game. The only scoring the team recorded was a safety in the fourth quarter.
After adding another touchdown early in the second half, the Cowboys pulled away with the game 28-9 and punched their ticket to a semifinal matchup on Nov. 5. Grantsville will be matched against the No. 2 seeded Morgan Trojans.
The game takes place at Southern Utah University and kickoff is at 1 p.m.