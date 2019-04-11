Grantsville General Plan public meeting set for Monday

More public comment will be received on draft plan ♦

Grantsville residents are invited to attend a meeting Monday night to review and comment on the City’s developing General Plan, a City official says.

“We are revamping the general plan, which hasn’t been done since 2001,” said City Councilwoman Jewel Allen.

The meeting is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Monday in Grantsville High School’s commons area. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with a 20-minute presentation by consultant Downtown Redevelopment Services of Salt Lake City at 6:45 p.m.

Meeting tables will be set up and comments received until 8 p.m.

A similar meeting was held in January with about 350 people in attendance, said Ben Levenger, president of Downtown Redevelopment Services.

“We have come up with a draft of a General Plan from comments we received at that meeting and from surveys online,” Levenger said.

He said it will take about three weeks to incorporate any comments or suggestions received from Monday’s meeting into a final General Plan.

“Then we will help the City with the adoption process,” Levenger said. “The planning commission will first review it and make recommendation and then the City Council will vote to adopt it. We’re shooting to have everything wrapped up by the end of May.”

The website grantsvilleplan.org includes a draft General Plan and also a survey for residents to take to help in the process.

Allen said the City received a transportation and land use grant of $60,000 through the Wasatch Front Regional Council to begin the process of revamping the General Plan. Grantsville City was required to match the grant with an additional $12,000.

“At the meeting in January, people were able to come in and look at a number of maps of the city and point to things they liked or didn’t like,” Allen said.

She said people provided comments on transportation, economic development and other items.

Allen said the City Council often makes decisions about zoning and development and it helps the council immensely to receive comments from the public.

“I’m really excited to get to this point,” Allen said. “There has been a lot of work done over the past few months with our steering committee and with the guidance of our consultants. Our plan should reflect what citizens want for the City.”

Growth issues have been a major concern, she added.