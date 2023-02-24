Grantsville girls basketball advances to championship game with win over Carbon High

After hanging on to win its game against Judge Memorial High on Thursday, the Grantsville Cowboys girls basketball team looked to keep rolling along in its semifinal matchup in the 3A girls basketball championship tournament.

Facing a non-regional opponent, the Carbon High Dinos, the Cowboys lost the pair’s only meeting 43-51. Grantsville was determined to advance to the championship game this weekend.

Carbon High dug itself an early hole, as several turnovers led to points going the other way for Grantsville. The Cowboys went on a 12-0 run to start the quarter before the Dinos registered a single point. Sophomore point guard Baylee Lowder led in scoring early, putting up 10 of the Cowboys’ first 17 points.

Without an answer to Grantsville’s dominant defense, Carbon could only muster two points and the Cowboys took a 25-2 lead into the second quarter.

The next frame settled down a bit, with both teams slowing the game down with fouls and missed shots. Carbon did itself no favors by continuing to turn the ball over, thanks to sloppy play and a smothering Cowboys defense. As the first half came to an end, Grantsville took a comfortable 40-5 lead into the locker room.

Carbon found its offense briefly in the third quarter, outscoring its first half performance 14-5. Lowder carried her strong play into the second half, putting up a total of 16 points on the night.

In the last eight minutes of the game, the Dinos found themselves falling even further behind and could not shake their careless play with the basketball. Despite putting together a short run, and even with Grantsville’s starters sitting out for much of the quarter, Carbon could not make a dent in the wide margin and the Cowboys came away with a 62-21 victory.

In their championship matchup, Grantsville will play the third-ranked Morgan High Trojans. Tipoff for the game is at 5:00 p.m.