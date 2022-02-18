Grantsville Girls Claim 1A-3A Girls Wrestling Crown

The Grantsville girls started the second day of the 1A-3A Girls State Wrestling Tournament down two points to Juab, but when the final whistle blew, the Cowboys led by 12 points over the Wasps and claimed Grantsville’s first girls’ wrestling state championship. Throughout day two of the tournament, Juab, Grantsville and ALA jockeyed for the top position, but Grantsville’s girls put themselves in an excellent position to win the championship advancing five wrestlers to the finals. Senior Hannah Broderick (170 pounds) won her second consecutive title and her younger sister, Hailey, claimed her own title at 155 pounds. Juniors Brielle Fawson and Vanessa Elexpuru both advanced to the 125-pound title match for an all-Grantsville final where Fawson claimed first and Elexpuru second. At 140 pounds, junior Kaizley Clark battled her way to the finals and took second. Several other Cowboys wrestlers placed to give Grantsville the points to bring home their title!

Coach Matt Mecham praised his team. “We have an amazing group of wrestlers. Everyone of them is tough and hard-working. Each wrestler contributed to help us achieve our goal of a state title. I am so proud of them.”