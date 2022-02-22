Grantsville girls claim 1A-3A wrestling crown

The Grantsville girls’ wrestling wrestling team brought home the school’s first ever wrestling title Thursday, February 17, 2022. Although the girls team is only in its second year, they qualified more wrestlers for state than any other team at the 1A/2A/3A Girls State Tournament and used their talent and numbers to combine for a first-place finish over traditional wrestling powerhouses Juab and American Leadership Academy (ALA). When the final whistle blew, the Cowboys’ 167 points topped second place Juab by 14 points (153) and third place ALA by 20 points (147).

Five Cowboy wrestlers advanced to the championship finals, and three came away with individual titles. Senior Hannah Broderick (170 pounds) won her second consecutive title and her younger sister, Hailey, a junior, claimed her own title at 155 pounds. Juniors Brielle Fawson and Vanessa Elexpuru both advanced to the 125-pound title match for an all-Grantsville final where Fawson claimed first and Elexpuru second. At 140 pounds, junior Kaizley Clark battled her way to the finals and took second. Coach Matt Mecham was named the 1A-3A Outstanding Coach of the Year.

Coach Mecham praised his team. “We have an amazing group of wrestlers. Everyone of them is tough and hard-working. Each wrestler contributed to help us achieve our goal of a state title. I am so proud of them.”

Team captains Hannah Broderick and Kaizley Clark led the team throughout the season with their experience and leadership. Clark, who has wrestled since fourth grade and wrestled on the boys’ team her freshman year, is the most experienced wrestler on the team.

Clark noted, “It’s so exciting to win the first state team title in wrestling ever at Grantsville. My freshman year we placed 12th, and then last year, we were fifth as the girls team, and now taking the championship as a team is so cool!”

Hannah Broderick won an individual title last year in 2021 and cemented her spot into the GHS record books as the first two-time female individual champion with her second title this year. Hannah opened the tournament with a pin (1:04) in the quarterfinals and followed it with a fall (1:00) in the semifinals. In the title match, Hannah pinned Union’s Adriana Duncan in 1:12.

“It was absolutely surreal to win a second championship,” she shared, “It made it so amazing to share it with my sister and to take the title with the team. It’s so great, and the boys team deserves credit too. We practiced with them, and we all motivated and supported each other.”

Hailey Broderick determined to give wrestling a try after she created a pros and cons list and decided that the pros like spending time with her sister before she leaves [graduates] outweighed the cons. The cheerleader and volleyball player found time in her schedule to add wrestling and is glad that she did. Hailey won her first two matches by fall to advance to the finals where she faced North Sevier’s McKenzie Brown, the wrestler who pinned her in the divisional finals 10 days earlier.

“I didn’t let her get in my head in the state finals and went in with a lot more confidence. I knew I was good enough to be there,” Hailey explained.

Hailey took a 6-4 decision to win the 155-pound title before stepping off the mat for her older sister’s match.

In the all-Grantsville 125-pound finals, juniors Brielle Fawson and Vanessa Elexpuru faced off against each other. Although Fawson prevailed 11-8, she pulled Elexpuru to the top of the podium in the medal ceremony, and they hugged and celebrated their success together.

“It was both exciting and fun to win,” Fawson, who recently won a state championship in cheerleading and also plays on the softball team, recalled. “It was crazy to see how much support the town has for all sports, not just football. Vanessa has been so helpful and kind all season, she’s so tough and strong and has taught me so much.”

“Wrestling Brielle was the hardest match that I’ve had all season,” Elexpuru explained. “We both knew that it had to be one of us who won and one who lost. We had to put being friends aside for the match and wrestle as wrestlers. One good thing about taking second is that I have a lot of motivation for next season to come back and win first.”

Fawson advanced to the final match with a quick pin (:39) in the quarterfinals and an 8-5 decision in the semis.

On her road to the finals, Elexpuru had to defeat Morgan’s Lorie Wardell who had beaten her in the semifinals at Divisionals. “At divisionals against her, I was hurrying, Elexpuru commented. “I just needed to slow down and think about my technique, and I was able to pin her in the state match and move on,” Elexpuru, who pinned Wardell in 54 seconds and also pinned her semifinal opponent in 1:18, explained.

Clark, who finished fourth individually in 2021, opened her tournament with a pin (2:24) over North Sevier. In her semifinal match, she quickly pinned Rich’s Annie Peart in 44 seconds to advance to the finals. In the finals, Clark faced ALA’s Olivia Carillo, whom she lost to by pin in the divisional title match in the first period. Clark opened strong and got the first takedown to lead 2-0 before Carillo got a reversal and the pin in the second period (2:18).

“My goal was to make the state finals,” she noted. “I achieved my goal and have good motivation for next year.”

“Having five girls in the finals really helped strengthen our bid for the team state championship,” Mecham detailed. “I’m so happy for each of them to have the opportunity to see that hard work pays off. Throughout the tournament we were vying back and forth with ALA and Juab for first, and it was tight. We needed every point we could get to win the team title, and each of our placers made a difference in the overall point total.”

At 110 pounds, senior Danya Crayner earned fourth place. She won two matches in the consolation bracket, one by fall (:47) and one by decision (6-5), after Ogden’s Brighton Summers beat her in the quarterfinals by decision, 8-4. Summers prevailed over Crayner again in the 3rd place match.

Grace Roper, wrestling at 235 pounds, also claimed fourth place. Roper opened with a pin in 17 seconds over Union before falling to Canyon View’s Maitae Cardenas by fall (:26) in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, she won two matches by fall (:50 and 1:19) to return to the third place match where Cardenas once again prevailed by fall.

Freshman Rhylee Clark (100 pounds) earned 5th place with a second win of the tournament over North Sanpete’s Aubrie Stiglich. Clark prevailed over her by a 7-4 decision in the quarterfinals and then again in the 5th place match by pin (1:52).

The Cowboys’ Reagan Pitt (120 pounds) opened with a quick pin (:40) before falling in the quarterfinals. Pitt came back to wrestle in the 5th Place Match and won by fall (1:20) over North Sevier’s Mylie Shaw.

The Cowboys’ Jocelyn Bentley (115) and Emma Quigley-Tolman (135) also scored points to add to the team total. Zaibree McInnes (110), Sophia Colchera (120), Nikki Dong (130), Isabella Bates (140), Breelyn O’Connor (145) and Macie Chukwuba (235) wrestled tough matches but finished out of the points total during the state tournament.

“What a great day to be a Cowboy!” Coach Matt Mecham concluded. “It was an amazing experience to share with our wrestlers, coaches, parents and fans. The administration has been so supportive. It’s exciting to step in this year and build on the foundation that Coach Clarence Evans and his assistants started last year in the first year of the girls program. We hope this is just the beginning!”