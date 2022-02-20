Grantsville girls face Layton Christian in 3A quarterfinals

Defensive strategy to limit the scoring of two of Layton Christian’s top scorers helped Grantsville post a 60-52 victory over the Eagles at home on Feb. 10 after the Eagles breezed past the Cowboys 77-61 on Jan. 25 in Layton

The two teams meet again in the 3A quarterfinals Thursday at Weber State at 4:10 p.m.

“They’ve got five true scorers and at their place they shot well. In the second game at our place we contained a couple of those shooters No. 5 and No. 25 and they weren’t able to score,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera. “We had an awesome game plan and the girls were able to execute.”

Those two high-scoring LCA players combined for 32 points in the first game, and were limited to a combined 8 points in the second game.

Grantsville (19-4) handled 14th-seed American Leadership Academy (12-13) on Friday night at home in the second round of the tournament winning 66-33. The game was over by halftime with the Cowboys up 39-14.

“It went like we had expected. Our kids showed up focused and ready to play and everybody played and played well. All our players are playing with a lot of confidence now. They’ve just got a great mindset to win,” the coach said. “The biggest thing is keeping the girls relaxed for the rest of the tournament. We won’t change much with our practices going forward this week.”

Ten players scored in the game against ALC.

Grantsville led 9-3 early with a pair of baskets from Avery Allred, a bucket from Kenzie Allen and a left-corner 3-pointer from Ellie Thomas.

With the Cowboys up 9-5, they scored nine-straight points to push the lead to 18-5. Emily Ware knocked down the only 3-pointer she took in the game to close out the first quarter with Grantsville up 21-10.

The Cowboys then outscored ALA 18-2 in the second quarter. Baylee Lowder started it off with a jumper and then a basket after a feed from Allen.

Grantsville led 31-12 after Zoey Cloward knocked down two mid-range jumpers. Cloward scored a third bucket toward the end of the secondquarter and Maile Bartley connected to make it 39-14 for the Cowboys at the end of the first half.

Scoring: Lowder 8, Ryann Williams 2, Allen 15, Thomas 3, Ware 3, Allred 10, Bartley 5, Cloward 8, Castagno 22, Patience Garcia 4.

Three-pointers: Thomas 1, Ware 1, Castagno 2. Rebounds: Lowder 3, Williams 2, Allen 6, Ware 5, Allred 6, Bartley 6, Cloward 5, Morgan Thornton 1, Castagno 1.

