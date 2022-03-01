Grantsville girls finish 6th at state tourney

Team returns all its players for next season ♦

It was another banner year for the Grantsville girls basketball team. The Cowboys finished the season at 20-6 and placed sixth at the 3A tournament on Saturday after finishing third at the state tournament last year.

Grantsville finished second in Region 13 at 8-2, one game behind Morgan at 9-1 and a game ahead of Layton Christian Academy at 7-3.

The Cowboys earned a third seed in the 3A tournament, and lost a heartbreaker to sixth-seed LCA in the quarterfinals 43-40. Grantsville rebounded with a 54-37 pounding of 10th-seed Union on Friday, and lost to Emery 62-42 in the fifth-sixth game at Bonneville High School Saturday morning.

“This season as a whole was definitely a success. We came into the season wanting to get better every day and give ourselves a chance to win every game, which we did,” said coach Megan Vera.

“We were young and really inexperienced when it comes to varsity experience. With only having two girls with a lot of varsity experience, to come out and score 85 points our very first varsity game together, beat four of the top five teams in 3A, win 20 games and with everyone back next year. I don’t really have anything to complain about.”

Quarterfinal game — Layton Christian 43, Grantsville 40

The Cowboys led 20-15 at halftime, but were outscored 28-20 in the second half to drop their second game of the year to the Eagles and drop to the consolation bracket for a game against Union.

“We were pretty disappointed with our tournament loss to LCA. Our girls executed our defensive game plan almost to perfection. We just could not get shots to fall and sometimes that happens,” the coach said.

“We had some girls really play well and we had some great learning moments for everyone. This year’s state tournament was invaluable for next season, which I am grateful for.”

In the game against LCA, Avery Allred and Kenzie Allen combined for 28 points with Allred scoring 16 and Allen 12. Allred and Allen each hit two 3-pointers.

Emily Ware led the way in rebounds with 11.

Consolation game — Grantsville 54, Union 37

The Cowboys led by 12 at halftime, and were up 47-28 after three quarters.

Allen poured in 27 points with five 3-pointers, seven rebounds and five steals. Allred scored 14 with five rebounds. Maile Bartley and Ellie Thomas grabbed three rebounds each, and Ryann Williams dished out four assists while Thomas contributed three dimes. Baylee Lowder ignited the offense with four steals on defense.

Fifth, Sixth game — Emery 62, Grantsville 42

The Spartans featured 6 feet, 5 inches tall junior Tatum Tanner, but 5 feet, 7 inch senior guard Baylee Jacobson hurt the Cowboys the most. She tallied her highest 3-point shooting game of the year against the Cowboys with six 3-pointers.

Emery led 17-8 after the first quarter with Grantsville’s points coming from Allred 5, and Allen 3.

The Cowboys got things going early in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Lowder, a driving layup from Lowder, a steal and layup from Allred to cut the lead to 17-15.

Lowder grabbed another steal in the second quarter and scored to keep the Cowboys within reach at 22-18. But two 3-pointers by Jacobsen just before halftime gave the Spartans a 31-20 advantage at intermission.

The Cowboys kept the game within reach in the third quarter when Cloward scored inside to make it 37-30 with 2:08 left in the third. Grantsville trailed 39-30 after three quarters.

Ryann Williams knocked down a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to keep Grantsville close at 41-35, but the Spartans went on a 21-6 run to close out the game and win 62-42.

“Richfield and Morgan will be tough again next year. They are both really well coached and have some good players returning,” Vera said. “ LCA and Judge are the wildcards because they bring in new players each year. They both will be losing a lot of production but can actively bring in players from anywhere in the world, so who knows?”

With all players returning, Grantsville should be in the chase for the state championship next season.

“I would say that the expectation from our girls is that we win it all next year. It will be up to us to prepare this offseason to ensure that we get better than we are now. We do feel like it’s our time and with everyone we have coming back, why not us?” the coach said.

“This team worked hard every day and not once did they roll over and give up when they were down. They challenged each other in practice and they made every opponent we played earn everything. I am very excited to get another offseason with this group and expect great things next season,” Vera said.