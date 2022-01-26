Grantsville girls improve to 4-0 in Region 13

The Grantsville (14-2) girls basketball team stayed perfect in Region 13 action last week with a 50-48 victory over Ogden (5-11) at Ogden on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and a 65-36 win at home over South Summit (5-11) on Thursday, Jan. 20. Grantsville improved to 4-0 in the region.

Ogden junior Ashley Chirstensen kept the Tigers in the game against the Cowboys with a season-high five 3-pointers.

Grantsville led 14-8 after one quarter, but the Tigers battled back in the second quarter to take a 24-23 lead at intermission.

“Ogden is a much better team than what their record shows,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera. “That being said, we also did not come into the game focused. We had a lot of miscues due to lack of communication. We let their best shooter/player get in rhythm and it hurt us big time. When it mattered most though, we made the plays that we needed to and came away with a big road win.”

Grantsville surged back out in front in the third quarter to go up by seven points, and held on to win as Ogden rallied in the fourth quarter.

Grantsville knocked down three 3-pointers in the game compared to six for the Tigers. Overall, Grantsville shot 39% compared to Ogden’s 36%.

Kenzie Allen led the way with 21 points, Avery Allred scored 8, Ellie Thomas 7, Emily Ware 7, Ryann Williams 5, and Baylee Lowder 2. Allen, Thomas and Ware each hit a 3-pointer.

Ware tallied seven rebounds, Allred had six, Thomas five, Allen four, Lowder two, Williams one, and Zoey Cloward one.

Allen, Ware and Allred each had two steals. Thomas dished out six assists, while Allen had three assists.

In Thursday’s home game against South Summit (5-11), the Cowboys jumped out to a 4-0 advantage on layups from Allred and Williams. The Wildcats later narrowed the lead to 6-5 before Allen nailed the first of her four 3-pointers in the contest to push the lead to 9-5.

Allred and Ware went inside for buckets, and Allen hit her second 3-pointer, then stole the ball at center court and hit a layup before the first-quarter buzzer to make it 20-9 after one quarter.

South Summit scored the first five points of the second quarter, but the Cowboys regrouped with an inside bucket by Cloward on a pass from Allred followed by a putback from Cloward to keep the lead at 10 points.

Thomas scored five points to close out the first half with a bucket and a two-and-one. The Cowboys led 29-16 at intermission. The Wildcats whittled the lead back to eight in the first three minutes of the third quarter at 33-25, but Grantsville outscored the visitors 12-4 to close out the third. The Cowboys dominated the fourth quarter 18-7 to win 65-36.

Scoring: Allen 22, Allred 18, Thomas 8, Ware 6, Williams 4, Cloward 4, Brylee Castagno 3.

Three pointers: Allen 4, Allred 1, Castagno 1. Rebounds: Allred 7, Cloward 5, Allen 5, Ware 4, Thomas 4, Lowder 1, Alexis Egbert 1.

“Our main focus is to just keep getting better each day. The girls want to improve 1% each day so that by the time the State Tournament rolls around we will be at our peak and playing our best basketball,” the coach said. “The girls chose the motto ‘Prove ‘em Wrong’ this year, and that has been their focus all season, I don’t anticipate that changing going forward.”

Grantsville played at Layton Christian Academy (10-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and will play at Ben Lomond (3-10) on Thursday, Jan. 27, before hosting Morgan (8-7) on Tuesday, Feb. 1.