Grantsville gives greenlight to replace failing North Well

The Grantsville City Council approved Aqua Engineering to provide engineering and project management services for a project to replace the city’s failing North Well during its Wednesday night meeting.

The engineering services and project management costs are expected to cost $105,000, with total construction costs projected to be about $1.1 million.

The North Well was designed to divert approximately 700 gallons per minute, but with a declining static water level and the deteriorating well casing, the actual flow is about 285 gallons per minute, according to Aqua Engineering. The new well would be drilled at the same site.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the city hopes to have a 1,000-foot deep test well drilled by this spring to collect data. The new municipal well would be drilled in October after the summer months, when pumping demand is highest.

Marshall said even at its diminished capacity, the North Well needs to be online during pumping season.

Craig Neeley, who works for Aqua Engineering and provides the city’s engineering services, said the new well be drilled within 150 feet of the existing North Well. He said the on-site electrical will need to be improved as well, to support a more powerful pump.

The current pump on the well is 50 horsepower, and Neeley said the new well pump would be 100 horsepower or greater.

The city council unanimously approved the expenditure on the engineering on a motion by Councilwoman Krista Sparks, seconded by Councilman Scott Stice.