  • Rylee Dalton, Grantsville High School valedictorian.
  • A quintet of graduating seniors sing "Empty Halls."
  • Grantsville High seniors listen to speakers during their graduation ceremony at the Maverik Center on May 24.
  • Ika Toutai and Foa Maile sing "Monsters."
  • The tradtional cap toss at the end of the ceremony.
  • Cady Chidester, Grantsville High School salutatorian.
  • Faces of Grantsville High School graduates.
  • Faces of Grantsville High School graduates.
  • Faces of Grantsville High School graduates.

May 31, 2023
Grantsville graduates 235

Grantsville High School presented 235 high school diplomas to graduating seniors during a ceremony held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Rylee Dalton, valedictorian, told her classmates that it was time to think about the next four years.

“What will we do with the next four years?” she asked. “ Will we go after our dreams and become the people we need to be or will we sit in place afraid we will never become those people?”

Salutatorian Carly Chidester also addressed the graduates.

“I am so grateful for the incredible memories I have made at Grantville High School with all of you,” she said. “ I will carry these memories with me for all my life and hope you will too.”

The graduation ceremony included two musical numbers. Graduates Ika Toutai and Foa Maile performed “Monsters.” A quintet composed of graduates Savannah Ewer, Cameron Passey, Elizebeth Jensen, Hannah Barnett and Sabrina Winward sang “Empty Halls,” with the direction of Andrew Swan, GHS orchestra and show choir teacher.

Principal Kenna Aagard presented the graduating class. Elizabeth Smith, Tooele County School Board member, accepted the class on behalf of the Board of Education.

Senior class president Addy Butler led the graduating class in the official tassel change to indicate their status as graduates.

After officially presenting the graduating class, Aagard made a few brief comments.

“You are all a great example,” she said. “Thank you for your hard work in the classroom and in your extracurricular activities.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

