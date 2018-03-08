Grantsville greenlights phase 1 of 2,400-home development

The first phase of a 2,400-home development received final plat approval from the Grantsville City Council during its meeting Wednesday night.

The initial phase of the North Star Ranch subdivision will contain 25 homes on half-acre lots, located west of Mormon Trail Road and south of Durfee Street. Developer Travis Taylor said the housing development could take up to 80 years to complete and indicated there would be dozens of phases.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the developers will need to construct a water tank after a few phases are completed to ensure water pressure is high enough to be used by firefighters. The tank will need to be elevated to ensure it provides sufficient pressure, he said.

While the initial phases of the development will be half-acre lots, Taylor said he wants to work with the city on future phases to implement different designs, such as housing clusters on quarter-acre lots to allow for green space and parks.

“You’ll see a lot more of me, the planning commission will as well, to talk about how we do this more creatively than half-acre lots,” he said.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen and Councilman Tom Tripp questioned the accessibility for students walking to school, and the slope and drainage, respectively, of the planned development. Taylor said there will be a walkable surface, likely gravel, connecting the subdevelopment to the rest of the city and retention basins will be maintained by a homeowner’s association.

Taylor also said he was supportive of Grantsville City’s review of its planning and zoning ordinances, which began when the city put in place a 180-day moratorium on new subdivisions last October.

“I can tell you, when I first started this … 11 years ago, coming out here, it’s a different atmosphere today and I appreciate that,” he said. “It’s much more collaborative and that’s a good thing.”

The council unanimously approved the final plat on a motion by Allen and a second by Councilman Neil Critchlow.