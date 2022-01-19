Grantsville health teacher arrested for sexual offenses

Richard Craig Harrison, 33, a physical education and health teacher at Grantsville High School, was arrested on Jan. 7 on 10 counts of sexual offenses, according to a probable cause statement form the Granstville City Police.

A female victim, who was 14 at the time of the abuse, came forward and told police that during the 2017/2018 school year she had been sexually abused by Harrison, according to the statement.

The victim told police that starting in spring 2017, Harrison had grabbed her chest and behind many times, according to the statement.

The alleged abuse occurred at school in the ice room, storage closet, weight room, and portable classroom of the school, according to the victim.

On one occasion in the ice room of the school, the victim told police that Harrison put his hand down the front of her pants.

After each incident of abuse, Harrison messaged the victim asking if she was okay and if she would tell her to delete her messages and not tell anyone, according to the statement.

During a recorded phone call with the victim, Harrison said he vaguely remembered the time he put his hand down the front of her pants. After Miranda, Harrison admitted to grabbing the victim’s butt as they were in the weight room with other students around, reads the statement.

“Harrison held a position of trust as he was V1’s [victim’s] coach and teacher. V1 felt she had to do what Harrison asked of her,” a Granstville police officer wrote in the statement.

Harrison has been booked into the Tooele County Jail.

In an information document filed with the 3rd District Court, the Tooele County attorney’s office states they believe that Harrison committted six counts of forcible sex abuse, a second-degree felony, and one count of object rape, a first-degree felony.