Grantsville High coach charged in 3rd District Court

The Grantsville High School football coach arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with two juvenile female students has been charged in 3rd District Court.

Curtis Ware, 47, is charged with five counts of Class A misdemeanor sexual battery and four counts of Class B misdemeanor lewdness. Ware became the head coach of the Grantsville High football team in 2015.

Grantsville City police arrested Ware on Sept. 1 for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, forcible sex abuse, sexual battery and lewdness with a minor, according to a news release from the Tooele County School District.

Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner said the victims were 16 and 17 years old during a press conference Friday afternoon at the school district offices. The police were notified of the alleged sexual misconduct between Ware and a student; the subsequent investigation identified the second juvenile female victim.

During interviews with Grantsville City police, the second victim said Ware had touched her inappropriately several times, including on her breasts, according to the probable cause statement. She said she had seen Ware do the same with the first victim and the first victim told her about sexual activity with Ware.

The alleged sexual activity with the first victim occurred in Cedar City and charges of forcible sodomy were requested by Grantsville City police in 5th District Court, the statement said. No charges against Ware have been filed in 5th District Court as of press time.

During the press conference last Friday, Turner did not provide additional information on the timeline of the alleged sexual abuse, where it occurred or if the victims were students in the special education class where Ware served as a long-term substitute teacher.

According to the school district release, GHS principal Mark Ernst received information of the alleged sexual assault and notified the police department, the parents of the students and Tooele County School District. The school district conducted an internal investigation and is following due process for termination.

Ware was hired as an assistant football coach at Stansbury High School in September 2009 through December 2010. He was hired as an assistant football coach at GHS in August 2011 and transferred to the same position at SHS in April 2014.

Ware was hired as the GHS football head coach in February 2015 and was hired as a special education, long-term substitute teacher in August 2015.