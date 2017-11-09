Grantsville High drama to present Wilder’s ‘Our Town’

It will be a change of pace for Grantsville High School drama students this week when they present the play “Our Town” written by Thornton Wilder.

“We’ve done a lot of fun shows recently like “Music Man” and “Arsenic and Old Lace,” but this is completely different,” said GHS drama teacher Jorden Cammack. “It is very minimalistic as far as set and props with only a couple of chairs and a couple of ladders on stage. There is no music and plenty of dialogue and pantomime. It requires a lot of work and really challenges the actors.”

“Our Town” is Wilder’s most celebrated dramatic effort. It opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 1934, according to sparknotes.com.

“I was in “Our Town” when I was in high school and it was a unique experience,” Cammack said.

She said the play covers the lifetimes of two families featuring their experiences growing up, love and marriage and ultimately death.

Tristen Cholic, who played Harold Hill in “Music Man,” plays the main character in “Old Town.” He is the stage manager and omniscient narrator of the play.

“The play centers around two families and how they grow up and confront life,” Cammack said.

The stage manager welcomes the audience to the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, early on a May morning in 1901, according to a plot overview on sparknotes.com.

The play is considered “metatheatrical.”

Cammack said it is a type of theatre that takes a step away from realism and actually draws attention to the fact it is a play.

The first act is called “Daily Life” and introduces the audience to the Webb and Gibbs’ households.

Act II is “Love and Marriage” and occurs three years after Act I.

Act III is “Death and Eternity” and occurs several years after Act II.

In addition to Cholic, some of the other players include Tyler Bunnow as Dr. Gibbs, Emma Keller as Joe Crowell, Corbin McCulley as Howie Newsome, Brookly Reilley as Mrs. Gibbs, Madison Firth as Mrs. Webb, Trey Allred as George Gibbs, Samantha Jensen as Rebecca Gibbs, Danton Bertot as Wally Webb and Carly Young as Emily Webb.

“Our Town” starts at 7:30 p.m. each night and runs Friday through Saturday and Monday. Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $6 for students and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door prior to performances.

The high school is located at 97 E. Cherry Street in Grantsville.