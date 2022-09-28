Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville High School 2022 homecoming royalty. Queen Allison Hurst, 1st attendant Rylee Dalton, 2nd attendant Vanessa Elexpuru, Miss Congeniality Elizabeth Jensen.

September 28, 2022
Grantsville High Homecoming 2022

