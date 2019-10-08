Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image A sign informs students at Grantsville High School that backpacks are not allowed in the classroom.

October 8, 2019
Grantsville High principal clarifies backpack policy

Teacher discretion based on safety in classroom 

Amidst complaints from parents about a policy that they thought banned backpacks from all classrooms, Grantsville High School administrators clarified their backpack policy.

The reason for a policy on backpacks in classrooms is for safety of students and staff, according to GHS principal Kenna Aagard.

“Classrooms throughout the school are not the same size,” she said. “Some classrooms just don’t have room to store backpacks. They end up on the floor and are a tripping hazard to students and teachers.”

The school does have lockers where students can keep personal belongings, coats and other items in a safe place. Teachers at GHS have been given the discretion to decide if their classrooms can accommodate backpacks based on the size of the room and type of learning activities that occur in the room, Aagard said.

“We trust each professional educator to make the proper choice for their unique classroom learning environment,” she said.

Faculty and staff will work with accommodating students with individual needs to carry backpacks or bags into a classroom that typically does not allow backpacks.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top