Grantsville High School football coach arrested for sexual abuse of 2 students

Grantsville High School’s football coach was arrested Thursday on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, forcible sex abuse, sexual battery and lewdness with a minor, according to a release from the Tooele County School District.

The Grantsville City Police Department learned of the alleged sexual misconduct between Curtis Ware, 47, and a juvenile female student on Aug. 30, according to a probable cause statement. During the investigation, a second juvenile female victim was identified.

When Grantsville City police interviewed the second victim, she said Ware had touched her inappropriately several times, including on her breasts, according to the statement. She also said she had seen Ware do the same to the first victim and said the first victim told her about sexual activity with Ware.

The alleged sexual activity with the first victim occurred in Cedar City and charges of forcible sodomy were requested by Grantsville City police in 5th District Court, the probable cause statement said.

When police interviewed the first victim, she said there was inappropriate touching that occurred on several occasions in Grantsville prior to the incident in Cedar City. Based on the information received from the victims and information from a victim’s mother that Ware made arrangements to contact the victim, he was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

According to the school district release, Grantsville High School principal Mark Ernst received information of the sexual assault and notified the police department, the parents of the student and the Tooele County School District. The school district conducted an internal investigation and is following due process for termination.

Charges against Ware have not yet been filed in 3rd District Court and no court date has been set.