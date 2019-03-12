Grantsville High School gets new weight room

School district wraps up 2015 bond projects in time to launch a new bond election this November ♦

Grantsville High School students now have a new weight room because of a school bond approved by voters in 2015.

GHS and school district officials held a ribbon cutting for a new 10,877-square-foot weight room at Grantsville High on Monday afternoon.

Designed by Salt Lake City-based Naylor Wentworth Lund Architects, the new weight room cost approximately $3.8 million, including design, construction and equipment.

While it has been called a new weight room, it is really Grantsville High’s first weight room, according to Steve West, Tooele County School District director of operations.

“The old weight room at Grantsville High was originally meant to be used as a storage room. It is narrow and grossly undersized,” he said. “The new fitness room will be safer, hold more equipment, and have safety zones around the new exercise equipment.”

One school official described the old GHS weight room as “more of a hallway where we stored some weights.”

Along with a well ventilated space for weightlifting and treadmill equipment, the weight room addition includes two lecture hall-style team meeting rooms that may also be used as instructional space during the school day, dressing rooms and shower facilities for referees, and additional restrooms.

The weight room is attached to the northwest corner of the GHS building. It extends from the existing gym and locker rooms with large windows providing natural light and a view of the football field.

The weight room was funded by a $49 million bond for school facilities approved by voters in November 2015, according to Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District superintendent.

During the campaign for the bond the school district listed the projects to be funded by the bond. Those projects were: the construction of two elementary schools; purchase of land for a high school in the Tooele area and a junior high in Stansbury Park; a new track at Tooele High School; upgrades to the phone system at Tooele High School; wireless internet upgrades at Tooele High, Grantsville High and Grantsville Junior High; a fitness room at Grantsville High; and a 10-classroom expansion at Tooele Junior High School.

With the completion of the GHS weight room, the only project outstanding is the addition to Tooele Junior High School.

The 14,700 square-foot TJHS addition will add four science labs and six classrooms to the school. With the additional rooms, portable classrooms will no longer be needed at the school.

The TJHS addition will be completed in time for the opening of school in the fall of 2019, according to West.

“When the Tooele Junior High addition is completed we will have done everything with the 2015 bond that we promised,” Rogers said. “Promises made, promises ket.”

A total of $33 million was spent building the two elementary schools — Old Mill and Sterling, with $7 million on the TJHS expansion, $4 million on the land purchased for a future junior high and high school, and $5 million on the capital projects at GHS, GJHS, THS and TJHS.

The old THS track was made from asphalt and had cracks all throughout the surface of the oval.

“The Tooele High track was deteriorated and unsafe to run on,” West said. “The new track is made of post tension concrete, which will last for the next 20 to 50 years.”

The phone system at THS had become obsolete. The parts were no longer available for repair according to West.

Wireless internet enhancements at THS, GHS and GJHS were needed to benefit staff, students and visitors alike. High-speed wireless hubs were put in each classroom and throughout the buildings to increase user capacity and speeds, according to West.

The Tooele County School Board has agreed another bond will be needed for a second high school in Tooele City, a junior high in Stansbury Park and an additional elementary in Grantsville. Other school improvements, such as an expansion of the SHS cafeteria, may also be part of the bond.

Land west of Home Depot in Tooele was purchased for the new high school and property south of SHS was purchased for a junior high with proceeds from the 2015 bond. The location for the new elementary school in Grantsville has yet to be determined.

An election will take place this November and if voters approve the bond measure, the new schools could be built in the following two or three years, according to Rogers.