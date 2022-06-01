Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
June 1, 2022
Grantsville High School graduates 184 seniors

Grantsville High School held their graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 on May 26 at 10 a.m. in the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Senior class president Easton Clark welcomed everybody to the ceremony.

Brittany Wendel, senior class historian, recalled the memories of the class of 2022, which included school being interrupted by COVID-19 during their sophomore year only to return in their junior year just in time for the ACT test.

Senior class secretary Zane Pitz presented the senior class gift — a T-shirt gun.

“It will enhance school pride for generations to come,” he said.

Amber Collier sang “Older,” by Ben Platt, accompanied by Jadiah Jensen.

Student speakers were Bryson Bowers, salutatorian and Jordyn Wilder, valedictorian.

Bowers said high school was not just to learn, but also to have fun. He then listed the many school-sponsored activities he was involved in. 

“Now that we are graduating we will each go separate ways and make more memories,” he said. “Live life with no regrets.”

Wilder said the class of 2022’s four years at Grantsville HIgh School were full of the best of times and the worst of times.

“Class of 2022 go enjoy your best of times,” she said.

Lacy Linares and Hilda Penney sang “For Good,” from the musical “Wicked.”

Grantsville High School principal Kenna Aargard presented the graduating class, Alan Mouritsen, Tooele County School Board member and a Cowboy, accepted the class on behalf of the Board of Education.

 

