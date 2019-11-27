Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville High School marching band at the goal post on the Dixie State University with their state championship trophy.
  • Color guard Addison Millward performs with the GHS marching band during the 2019 state competition.
  • Grantsville High School band leadership: Trinity Collins, color guard captain; Luke Ussing, assistant drum major; Kimberly Talbot, drum major; Amanda Gray, percussion section leader.

November 27, 2019
Grantsville High School State Band Champs!

The Grantsville High School marching band and color guard placed first in state in their division at the UHSAA band competition held Nov. 8 on the Sark Arslanian Field at Dixie State University. The name of the competition show was “N’awlins, Second Line. A jazz funeral.” The GHS marching band performed a New Orleans themed show featuring Dixieland style music. There were 45 schools at the competition with five 3A schools competing: Carbon, Grand County, Delta, North Sanpete and Grantsville. With 45 students participating, GHS was the smallest group in the division. There were over 4,000 student performers participating in the competition. It is the largest UHSAA event of the year, according to Don McGuire, GHS band director.

 

