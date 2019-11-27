Grantsville High School State Band Champs!

The Grantsville High School marching band and color guard placed first in state in their division at the UHSAA band competition held Nov. 8 on the Sark Arslanian Field at Dixie State University. The name of the competition show was “N’awlins, Second Line. A jazz funeral.” The GHS marching band performed a New Orleans themed show featuring Dixieland style music. There were 45 schools at the competition with five 3A schools competing: Carbon, Grand County, Delta, North Sanpete and Grantsville. With 45 students participating, GHS was the smallest group in the division. There were over 4,000 student performers participating in the competition. It is the largest UHSAA event of the year, according to Don McGuire, GHS band director.