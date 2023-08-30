Standard response protocol distinguishes between lockdown and secure ♦

Despite reports to the contrary, Grantsville High School was not put on lockdown on Thursday, August 24, according to Tooele County School District officials.

Grantsville City Police notified the school district of a “threat” in the neighborhood of Grantsville High School, according to Tooele County School District communications director Brett Valdez.

Valdez emphasized that the threat was not on the school’s campus.

Following the Standard Response Protocol, Grantsville High School went into “secure protocol.”

Secure protocol or action was formerly known as lockout. It is used when there is a threat off the school campus.

Under secure protocol all students are brought into the building and accounted for in their classroom. Outside doors are locked, situational awareness is increased and business continues as usual in classrooms. When the threat is cleared, everything returns to normal.

It is estimated that the secure protocol at Grantsville High School last week lasted around 30 minutes.

Lockdown is an action for when a threat is on the school campus or inside the school building.

Classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off, and teachers and students move away from sight and remain quiet.

The school district’s standard response protocol can be found at the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org, by selecting the “Departments” drop down menu, clicking on “Student Safety and Security” and then scrolling down and clicking on “Standard Response Protocol.”