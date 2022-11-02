Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Former Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall was honored at halftime during a baslketball game in February 2022 as the newest member of the Grantsville High School Hall of Fame.

November 2, 2022
Grantsville High Wall of Fame application time now open

Grantsville High School is seeking nominations for outstanding graduates or GHS community members to join the school’s Wall of Fame.

Applications for the 2023 GHS wall of Fame are now being accepted.

Nominations are accepted for people in one of three categories: Pride — Student-athlete, any former Grantsville student-athlete who has excelled as a student-athlete at Grantsville, in college, or professionally; Tradition — a teacher, administrator, staff member who has made significant contributions to the school or district; Excellence — alumni or contributions, a person that has gone on to achieve success in the world of education, business, research, medicine, or other field or made valuable contributions to their organization and to society.

The application process includes submitting a written summarization of the nominee’s outstanding contributions that the nominee has made to Grantsville High School and their achievements. Include what year they graduated, and add any years of service. 

Two letters of recommendation from someone familiar with the nominee and his/her achievements, for example letters from professional colleagues or leaders in the nominee’s field who are supportive of their nomination.

The selection committee appreciates any other helpful information about the nominee.  

All nominations each year will be saved on file, if a nominee is not chosen this year by the committee, they are able to be nominated again the following year.

Applications are available at the GHS front office, at Grantsville City Hall, at Soelberg’s Market, or online at https://forms.gle/sLGpJotcTgkG2wFm7.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 9, 2023.

For more information, please contact the GHS athletic director Scott Mouritsen or Justin Wingfield at 435-884-4500, or send an email to grantsvillehshalloffame@gmail.com.

 

