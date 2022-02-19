Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

February 19, 2022
Grantsville hoop squads advance to 3A state quarterfinals

 

 

After Judge sliced Grantsville’s lead to 38-32 late in the third quarter, the Cowboys outscored the Bulldogs 23-12 to close out the game and notch a 61-44 second-round victory at home Friday night to advance to the Elite 8 of 3A basketball next week at Weber State University.

The Cowboys will face Ben Lomond at 9:30 a.m. at the Dee Events Center.

Ben Lomond defeated Ogden Friday night 48-43 in the second round.

Grantsville’s girls team also advanced to the Elite 8 of 3A girls basketball with a 66-33 victory at home  over American Leadership Academy. The girls will face Layton Christian Academy at Weber State at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

