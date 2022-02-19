Grantsville hoop squads advance to 3A state quarterfinals

After Judge sliced Grantsville’s lead to 38-32 late in the third quarter, the Cowboys outscored the Bulldogs 23-12 to close out the game and notch a 61-44 second-round victory at home Friday night to advance to the Elite 8 of 3A basketball next week at Weber State University.

The Cowboys will face Ben Lomond at 9:30 a.m. at the Dee Events Center.

Ben Lomond defeated Ogden Friday night 48-43 in the second round.

Grantsville’s girls team also advanced to the Elite 8 of 3A girls basketball with a 66-33 victory at home over American Leadership Academy. The girls will face Layton Christian Academy at Weber State at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.