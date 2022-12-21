Grantsville house fire

A house fire last week in Grantsville that began in an attic destroyed a large part of a home on Main Street.

The fire occurred on Dec. 13 around 10:30 p.m. at 637 E. Main Street in a home with a few additions in the back of the house.

The fire was spotted by a crew from Grantsville Fire Department who were driving past the house when they saw flames coming from the attic.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the attics of two additions to the home on fire, according to Travis Daniels, Grantsville fire chief.

Grantsville and North Tooele firefighters were able to put out the fire in around 25 minutes and they were on scene for several more hours, and the next morning cleaning up.

Although the fire was contained to the attic of the house, the home suffered from major water damage. There were no injuries reported and no other structures were in danger.

Daniels attributes the safety of everyone involved to the fire crew who drove by and reported the fire.

“Attic fires are really dangerous, because there are no smoke detectors in attics, so they can burn for a long time and nobody knows until things start falling down,” Daniels said. “If not for the crew’s quick reaction, things could have been much worse.”