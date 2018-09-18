Grantsville Irrigation Co. to shut down system early

One month after Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company shut down its distribution system, Grantsville Irrigation Company will do the same thing.

Settlement Canyon shutdown its irrigation system on Aug. 31, Grantsville will shut down its distribution system on Oct. 1.

“We usually run until the second or third week in October,” said Elise Mondragon, office manager at Grantsville Irrigation Company. “We’ve had to shut off over 200 services for exceeding their allotment.”

Allotment this year for residential users in Grantsville was 175,000 compared 250,000 gallons in 2017 after a wet winter. Meters were not read in until July 1.

“This is the first year we’ve cut the allowed amount this drastically and it’s been difficult for users to stay within their allotment,” Mondragon said.

“However, we’ve been able to stay on longer than many other areas because of the efforts of the community to conserve water,” she said.

At the end of August, Grantsville Reservoir was at 27 percent capacity and Settlement Canyon Reservoir at 17 percent capacity, according to the Utah Climate and Water Report published by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Troy Brosten, hydrologist for NRC, said Tooele Valley and the West Desert received 1.6 inches of precipitation from June 1 through Monday.

“Precipitation accumulation in Tooele Valley and the West Desert is currently at an all-time low with the period of record going back to 1979,” Brosten said.

Tooele received .42 inches of precipitation in August compared to a normal amount of .92 inches, according to Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the National Weather Service.

Tooele Valley has lagged behind normal precipitation totals for the past 11 months.

Tooele Valley and nearby mountains received 147 percent above normal precipitation during September 2017, to close out the 2016-17 year at 114 percent above average precipitation.

Precipitation in Tooele Valley and area mountains in August was below average at 75 percent, which brings the seasonal accumulation (Oct-Aug) to 61 percent of average, according to the most recent report from NRCS.

Soil moisture is at 8 percent compared to 13 percent last year.

The eastern half of Tooele County continues to be in a state of severe drought, according the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday. The western half of the county is in a state of moderate drought.

Nearly all of eastern Utah is in a state of extreme drought with Sanpete and San Juan counties in a state of exceptional drought, the highest level of intensity.