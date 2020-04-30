Grantsville junior White is top female athlete

Multi-sport standout key to Cowboys’ success ♦

Maison White may just be wrapping up her junior year, but she’s already established herself among the best female athletes to come through Grantsville High School.

The past few years have represented a “golden age” for Grantsville’s girls sports teams, and White has played a major role. She was a member of the Cowboys’ last two state championship softball teams, helped the volleyball team reach the second day of the Class 3A state tournament in each of the past two seasons and has played in the Class 3A state girls basketball semifinals three years in a row — and she’s been a key player in all of that success.

But this year, she took a major step forward. She wasn’t just a role player anymore. White became a true superstar, leading vocally and by example as she turned into one of the state’s premier female athletes, regardless of classification.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that White is the Transcript Bulletin’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. It represents just the latest honor in an unforgettable year.

White’s junior year began on the volleyball court, where the Cowboys had an up-and-down season but found their stride at the right time, advancing to the second day of the state tournament. She led Grantsville with 46 blocks, was second on the team with 278 kills and ranked fifth with 22 assists.

She had at least 11 kills in each of the Cowboys’ final seven matches of the season, including 18 in a five-set loss to Carbon in the first round of the state tournament. She had a season-high 19 kills in a late-September Region 13 win over Judge Memorial, and recorded a kill percentage of .368 and a hitting percentage of .204.

However, it was on the basketball court where White was at her very best. She ranked second in Class 3A in scoring at 19.3 points per game, and she also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.3 assists on her way to a bevy of postseason awards after Grantsville finished fourth at the Class 3A state tournament. Not surprisingly, she was a First Team All-Region 13 and First Team All-State selection, and she also received an honorary Jackie White-Kimber Memorial Award — an honor named for her late aunt and usually given only to Tooele High players.

White added her name to the Grantsville High record book in a big way on Jan. 28 during a Region 13 home game against South Summit, breaking the school’s single-game scoring record with 37 points in a 71-34 victory over the Wildcats. She also had 13 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists that night. It marked the second time she’d broken the 30-point barrier, having scored 32 in a win over Canyon View at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City just after Christmas, and she went on to score at least 20 points in a game 13 times.

White had a knack for shining brightest when her team needed it most. In Region 13 play, she had six double-doubles and averaged 20.4 points and 10.4 rebounds as Grantsville earned a second-place finish. She had 24 points and 15 rebounds in a crucial victory over Judge Memorial on Jan. 16 at home, and 21 points, seven rebounds and four in an emotional road victory over Morgan.

She continued to step up big in the postseason for Grantsville, which found itself playing on the final day of the state tournament for the third consecutive year. She had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in the Cowboys’ quarterfinal win over San Juan, and added 19 points and 15 rebounds in a tough semifinal loss to Judge Memorial.

White recorded a dozen double-doubles during the season. She had two games in which she picked off six steals and pulled down 15 rebounds in a game three times (twice against Class 3A Most Valuable Player Teya Sidberry of Judge Memorial, including in the state semifinals).

She needs only to average 15 points a game as a senior to become the fifth Grantsville player to score 1,000 career points, and is within striking distance of the Cowboys’ career scoring record.

Before COVID-19 caused the cancelation of the spring sports season, White figured to play a key role for the Cowboys on the softball field as they chased a fourth Class 3A state title in a row. She got a hit in her lone plate appearance of the truncated season as GHS defeated Cedar City 12-1.

On the heels of a spectacular junior year, White’s final year in Grantsville red and black has a chance to be something truly special. Let the assault on the Cowboys’ record book begin.