Grantsville K-9 gets retirement party after four years of service

Grantsville City Police officers, family and community members gathered Thursday evening to recognize the achievements of one of the department’s distinguished members — and his partner, too.

After four years on the force, K-9 Officer Kaos, 8, retired after a party thrown at the new Grantsville City Justice Center. It was also the last day for Grantsville City Police Sgt. Mike Jones, who was Kaos’ handler and an integral part of the department, before he leaves for a new position in the West Jordan Police Department.

Kaos was used for narcotics and patrol, instead of being placed in a single discipline. Jones said working with Kaos opened up opportunities to work with different departments all around the county and state.

“He’s had a great career here,” Jones said. “I’ve been able to do a little bit of everything that you see at the big agencies.”

Kaos assisted law enforcement agencies with suspect apprehensions and drug busts, among other duties. Jones said he recently helped law enforcement recover 115 pounds of marijuana, in addition to other drug busts.

Jones described one incident where a man had barricaded himself inside a home in Tooele for two hours before he and Kaos arrived. Once inside the home, Jones had Kaos bark at the bottom of the stairs.

“About five minutes later, you see these hands come around the wall and they’re like ‘OK, I don’t want to get bit!’” Jones said.

He said Kaos helped diffuse other situations and having a K-9 meant buildings were cleared faster and officers were safer. Kaos joined the department after he was given to Jones by a friend with the Heber City Police Department when it disbanded its K-9 unit.

Kaos had a sterling reputation, which caused him to be called in for assignments like fugitive roundups in Salt Lake County, according to Jones.

“We got to meet a lot of people, travel all over because of him,” he said.

In addition to his policing duties, Kaos served as a community ambassador at career days, National Night Out Against Crime and other events where he did demonstrations.

“He’s been such a big part of the community,” Jones said.

Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen said Kaos was still very active for the force in recent months.

“They would use him to go into crawl spaces and stuff like that, to search for suspects,” Enslen said. “I know he did that fairly recently, within the last few months.”

At his last veterinarian check-up, however, Kaos was found to have some arthritis in his knee. Jones said he knew Kaos was ready for retirement when, about a week ago, he didn’t want to get off the couch he sleeps on to go to work.

“He’s just going to be able to enjoy life,” Jones said. “… I’m hoping that he’ll live for a while and be able to relax and just be a dog.”

Jones said he won’t be a K-9 officer when he joins the West Jordan Police Department, as he plans to explore other opportunities in his career he wasn’t able to pursue in Grantsville.

“Obviously, I’m going to miss Grantsville,” Jones said. “I’ve been out here for a long time with these guys. I love working out here, I love the community.”

Enslen said Jones was instrumental in smoothing out the transition between his tenure and that of former chief Kevin Turner. For about a month during the changeover, Jones was heading the department and ensuring things ran smoothly, he said.

“Even after being sworn in, he was a huge help in getting me acclimated and learning how things are done here,” Enslen said.

It was among the reasons Enslen presented Jones with the Chief’s Award at the department’s annual award banquet last year.

“He does a lot for us,” he said. “We’ll miss him, but we wish him well.”

As for Jones, he reflected succintly on his time serving with Kaos:

“It’s been awesome.”