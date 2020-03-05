Grantsville leaders plan meeting with business park developers

The Grantsville City Council and The Romney Group will meet at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at City Hall to discuss development possibilities for the proposed Lakeview Business park and 400 acres within city limits north and west of Utah Motorsports Campus.

The Romney Group also owns 900 acres of unincorporated Tooele County land directly east of UMC and Deseret Peak Complex. The group seeks to transform the 1,300 acres into Lakeview Business Park and to provide a prime location for manufacturing, distribution, research and other industries.

“We’ve actually been working on this for 1 ½ years, so we’ve done quite a bit of work figuring out utilities and infrastructure,” said Josh Romney of The Romney Group during the City Council’s meeting Wednesday night. “We’re well down the road on understanding the feasibility of the project.”

Residential development is not a part of the project, according to Romney.

Mayor Brent Marshall said Grantsville City has had brief discussions with The Romney Group since the first of the year, and currently is working on a development agreement for Lakeview Business Park.

The Romney Group is working with Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial broker company, on the project. Romney said Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest industrial developers in the nation. He said their participation in the development would attract some big users and accelerate the growth of the business park.

The group is seeking tax increment financing to help raise $104 million to build infrastructure for the business park, Romney said.

He said according to a Zions Bank financial analysis, the biggest benefactor in eventual tax revenue would be Tooele County School District.

According to the analysis, Grantsville would generate $4.3 million in property tax revenue over the next 20 years and $4.7 million per year after 20 years.

The analysis showed $30 million in tax revenue for the school district over the next 20 years and $19 million per year after 20 years.

Romney said the real benefit for Tooele County is that the business park would create high paying jobs for local residents who now commute to work outside of the county. That would lead to more dollars being spent in Grantsville and surrounding communities.

An incentive for potential businesses to locate at Lakeview Business Park would include proximity to the new Midvalley Highway, which would mean a 12-minute drive to Interstate 80, 28-minute drive to Salt Lake International Center, 25-minute drive to Union Pacific Intermodal Hub, and 30-minute drive to Salt Lake City’s Central Business District, according to promotional materials.