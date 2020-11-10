Grantsville Library eliminates late fees

Grantsville City Library will eliminate late fees for those who have past due library items.

“Fines haven’t proved themselves to be a way to get our items returned any more timely than without having fines,” Library Director John Ingersool told the Grantsville City Council Wednesday night.

He said about 400 people are blocked at the library because they owe $10 or more on their accounts.

“We want to get those people to come back and we also want to have the opportunity to have our stuff returned,” he said.

The library used to issue fines of 10 cents per day for overdue books and $1 per day for overdue DVDs.

He said some items may come back a few days late, but no fines will be issued.

The City Council passed a resolution Wednesday to eliminate the fines.

“We consider the library the diamond in the community and this policy was highly recommended by the library committee,” said Mayor Brent Marshall.

The discontinuation of overdue fine assessment will not mean library users will no longer be accountable to return borrowed items. The library will continue to assign due dates, bill for unreturned items, assess applicable collection fees, and block borrowing privileges of library users who do not return, replace, or pay for items within a reasonable amount of time.

According to information provided by the library, the practice of assessing overdue fines was solely established to incentivize the timely return of materials for shared community access. The practice was not designed or intended to generate revenue for direct operation of the library. Payments collected from library users are deposited into the Grantsville general fund. In FY 2020, the combined overdue fines and out-of-area fees collected from library users totaled $3,958, which accounted for just 1.33% of the library’s operating budget. If the estimated $1,350 out-of-area fees were removed, the remaining $2,608 would be equal to approximately 0.88% of the library budget.