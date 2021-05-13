Grantsville Library receives national grant

$3,000 grant will help the library work with residents to enhance teen programming. ♦

Grantsville City Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries nationwide to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library create an ongoing program for teens in the community.

As part of the grant, Grantsville City Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a community conversation to get input from teens, in order to design a program that will appeal to their interests and better meet their needs. The grant funds will be used to begin funding the program and to help create a more welcoming physical space for teenage patrons to congregate.

The past year has been a challenging one for people of all ages, including our youth. By providing for teens a source of consistent and positive social activities, which have been shown to have protective factors against mental illness, the library hopes to contribute to the continuing health and happiness of the Grantsville community as a whole.

Grantsville residents interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Teena Brown at 435-884-1670 or visit the library’s website at grantsvilleut.gov/departments/library/ for more information.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.