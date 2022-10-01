Grantsville loses first game of the season against Morgan High

In a game to determine which team would sit alone atop the 3A North Region — and remain undefeated — the Grantsville Cowboys faced off against the Morgan Trojans Friday night.
With both teams boasting a I’m 7-0 schedule, the host team Morgan broke the ice midway through the first quarter. A rushing touchdown set up the game’s first lead, with the Trojans on top 7-0.
In the following drive, Grantsville answered with its own touchdown, but the team failed to tack on the extra point and remained behind Morgan 7-6 in what proved to be the last scoring play of the quarter.
The second quarter proved to be just as low-scoring, each team exchanged touchdowns to bring the score to 14-13 and keep the one-point margin.
Morgan opened up things a bit in the third quarter, recording 17 unanswered points and padding its lead to 31-13. After going scoreless for the 12 minutes before the fourth quarter, the Trojans appeared to be pulling away with the game.
Following an early touchdown by Morgan High in the first two minutes of the fourth, both teams kept one another off the scoreboard until the late stages of the game. Grantsville managed to tack on another seven points to cut the lead to 38-20 with three minutes remaining, but it was too little too late.
Morgan’s 38-20 victory gives the Trojans sole possession of first place in the region and the last remaining undefeated record sitting at 8-0. Grantsville’s loss brings the team to 7-1 ahead of its final home game of the regular season.
Next week, the Cowboys play host to the Union Cougars on Thursday, Oct. 6. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.