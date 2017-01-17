Grantsville man arrested and charged for theft of property

A Grantsville man is facing several felony theft charges after he was arrested in connection with stealing and pawning items from a relative’s home where he lived.

Osten Lorenzo Higley, 24, is charged with five counts of second-degree felony theft after he was arrested by Grantsville City police officers on Jan. 9 at a Plaza Circle residence.

According to a probable cause statement from the Grantsville City Police Department, officers responded to a medical assist call after a relative said Higley had stolen items and was making suicidal comments.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the reporting party and Higley, the statement said. The reporting party said Higley had stolen and pawned guns and other miscellaneous items belonging to them.

When officers questioned Higley about the thefts, he admitted to stealing and pawning items, according to the probable cause statement. Higley even showed police the pawn tickets for nine guns, a camera and a chainsaw he had in his bedroom.

After Higley was placed under arrest, officers located another pawn ticket in his pocket for an additional gun, the statement said. He was transported and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

Higley is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday before Judge Robert Adkins at 9 a.m.