Grantsville man arrested for aggravated child abuse

UPDATE: According to a supplemental statement of probable cause, the victim of child abuse in this story has died as a result of his injuries. The supplemental statement reads, “On June 6, 2022, the victim of the child abuse for which the defendant was arrested succumbed to the injuries the defendant inflicted upon him and the victim passed away at 15:19 hours that day.”

Visser was charged with criminal homicide – aggravated murder, a first degree felony, in the 3rd District Court on June 8 by the Tooele County attorney.

A Grantsville man is being held in the Tooele County Detention Center without bail on a charge of second-degree child abuse after police were called to his home last week.

Grantsville City officers were dispatched to a home on Quirk Street on June 3 in reference to a one-year-old male not breathing, according to a probable cause statement written by an arresting officer.

Upon their arrival, officers performed life saving measures on the child. The child was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a Salt Lake area hospital, because of the extent of his injuries.

After interviewing the child’s father, Aaron Michael Visser, police transported Visser to the Tooele County Detention Center where he was booked arrested for aggravated child abuse, second degree felony, according to a probable cause statement filed with the 3rd District Court in Tooele by a Grantsville police officer.

Photos taken of the child by Grantsville Police showed multiple injuries to the juvenile, including bruising to the child’s head and body.

Hospital nursing staff completed assessments on the child. He suffered from multiple internal injuries. The injuries were a brain bleed, fractured rib which was in the stages of healing, a freshly fractured rib, and a bruise on one of the lungs. The bruising on the lung were not consistent with life saving measures. There was also a bite mark on his right hand that was not previously noticed, according to the probable cause statement.

During the investigation into what happened to the child, Grantsville police officers interviewed three of the child’s siblings. They told officers that Visser is abusive towards them and on the date of the incident, the victim’s father was very upset about being woken up by the victim and his twin brother, and that their mother had called requesting him to bring an item to her workplace, according to the probable cause statement.

While interviewing the children, officers also learned that during the incident one of the siblings reported hearing a loud thud followed by the victim crying and their father’s voice.

The children disclosed that the victim is constantly getting injured while inside the master bedroom with the father and that the father told them that the victim falls off the bed, according to the statement.

Officers wrote in the probable cause statement that it was also advised that the father was talking on the phone about the victim being poisoned.

Visser was interviewed by Grantsville Police and during the interview he denied knowing what caused the baby’s injuries. He told police that his siblings were rough and the victim had fallen on his own while walking. Later during the interview, he told police that he had played a game where he threw the juvenile victim on his bed. He said that he had misjudged the distance, and the child had bounced over the end of the bed and hit the ground. He stated that he did not see how the victim had hit the ground, according to the probable cause statement. After an extensive interview, Visser confessed that he had played a game in which he threw the victim onto his bed with enough force to cause him to bounce head over heel off of the bed striking the floor.

The victims injuries were both new and pre existing, which shows a pattern of extensive injuries the victim has received on multiple different occasions, wrote the officer in his statement.

Visser was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on second-degree aggravated child abuse/intentionally or knowingly, a second degree felony.

This is an ongoing and evolving investigation. Medical staff do not expect the child to survive and if he doesn’t, the investigation will include homicide, according to the officer’s statement.

Visser is being held without bail.