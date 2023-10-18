A Grantsville man was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 15 on several counts of domestic violence and injury after police were called and arrived at the man’s home during an altercation.

On Monday morning Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson found probable cause existed for the suspect’s arrest without a warrant based on the arresting officer’s probable cause statement and ordered the suspect to be held without bail, stating that the suspect is a danger to the community or individuals or is likely to flee if released on bail.

Gibson also noted that the offense is a domestic violence offense and the suspect would constitute a substantial danger to an alleged victim of domestic violence if released on bail.

He was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; four counts of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor for property damage greater than $500; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor, according to the probable cause statement.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Grantsville City Police arrived at the suspect’s home during an altercation. The man’s wife reported that he was highly intoxicated and was very angry, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim told police he had been violent with her and she had to fight him off of her.

Upon arrival, two officers could hear screaming from multiple individuals coming from inside the home. They made entry and found the assailant in the front room. Officers detained him and took him outside to the back of a patrol vehicle. The victim and her four children were reportedly in hysterics and sobbing uncontrollably, the statement said.

Once the victim was able to regain her composure, officers began speaking with her about what had happened. She stated that the previous night she and her husband had been fighting and he grabbed her by her neck with both hands, pushed her up against a gun safe, and began to choke her with both hands. She said she felt dizzy and was very scared because she couldn’t breathe. Officers noticed a dark bruise on the victim’s neck along with petechia spots, consistent with choking. In addition, multiple bruises were observed up and down the victim’s arms that appeared to be a day old, according to the statement. Police reported that the bruises matched the victim’s timeline of the assault.

The victim also showed police a spot in the wall where her husband had damaged the drywall in their bedroom.

Police spoke with the children who reported hearing the argument between the man and his wife that day, as well as hearing and seeing the argument the previous night. One of the children reported hearing his mother crying and then hearing a loud thud when she hit the wall.

Police spoke with the man who was highly intoxicated, according to the statement. His eyes were reportedly red and glossy, his speech was slurred and slow, and police detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath as he spoke.

The man denied any kind of disagreement between him and his wife and was talking in circles, according to police. He admitted that he and his wife had gotten into a “scuffle.” When police asked him to explain what a scuffle was, he refused to go into details stating that he didn’t want to “catch a charge,” according to the statement.

Officers later returned and spoke with the victim again who stated that her husband had become increasingly volatile and quick to anger over the past six months out of jealousy. She told police that he had started to become violent and was only getting worse. She also told police that he was a functioning alcoholic and got very angry when he was drunk, which was almost every night. She also made mention of a cut he had given her on the head that she had to superglue shut.

The man was arrested. The arresting officer wrote in his statement that he believed the suspect posed an extremely high risk of reoffending and retaliating against the victim, as he had access to several firearms and weapons.

The man told police he recently got a new job and was fearful of losing the job because of the incident. Police wrote in their statement that they believe this would cause him to become more angry and at risk of lashing out.

An arrest does not mean that the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.