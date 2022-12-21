Grantsville man arrested for rape of minor

David Joe Miller, 43, a Grantsville resident, was arrested last week on several counts of rape, forcible sexual abuse, and tampering with a witness after he reportedly raped a 17-year-old on several occasions and paid her hush money.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detetion Center on Dec. 15 on two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and two counts of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony.

Miller and the victim, who was a teenager at the time of the abuse, knew each other, because they were both a part of the local racing community and both rented space at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by an arresting officer.

The female victim was an aspiring professional racecar driver and stated that her whole life revolved around racing, as she was homeschooled and spent most of her time at the track or participating in race-related activities. As part of her training, Miller would help the victim and her family with race-related matters. The victim knew Miller for around a year to a year and a half before the incidents occurred, according to the statement.

The victim told police that Miller became like a close friend or uncle to her and despite the age difference, Miller didn’t speak or interact with the victim like an adult, but more of a peer. Miller took the victim’s side when she was arguing with her parents and she saw him as a friend in whom she could confide, she told police.

The victim stated that she never saw her relationship with Miller to be anything but friendly and she wasn’t interested in him romantically. Additionally, her family believed Miller was someone who could help the victim with her racing career, through his racing contracts and experience in the industry, according to the statement.

The alleged rape and sexual abuse occurred on three separate days in late summer or early August 2019 in a hotel room in Twin Falls, Idaho and on two different dates at the Motorsport campus. Authorities in Idaho are currently investigating the incidents in Twin Falls. The above charges are related to the incidents in Tooele County at the Motorsports campus.

Around the beginning of September 2019, the female victim went to the garage at the Motorsports campus in the evening. There, she said she was raped by Miller, according to the statement.

A few days later, without knowing Miller was at the Motorsports campus, the victim went to the campus and was allegedly raped again by Miller, according to the statement.

After the incidents, the victim told police that Miller had given her money on two separate occasions. On one occasion, he gave her $100, telling her it was hush money. On the second occasion, Miller gave the victim another $100. He also left another $100 on a car in the garage and gave her a cellphone so that the victim’s family wouldn’t know he was communicating with her, as he was aware the victim’s family had access to her communications, according to the statement.

The probable cause statement also said that Miller told the victim not to tell his partner or her parents.

A warrant for Miller’s arrest was provided and he was arrested on Dec. 15 and booked into the Tooele County Jail. His bail has been set at $100,000.