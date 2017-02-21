Grantsville man back in court on sexual exploitation charges

A Grantsville man facing felony sexual exploitation charges in connection to child pornography found on his electronic devices last July is expected back in court Tuesday afternoon.

Lyon Fabritiz Valdez, 18, is charged with six counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip from Microsoft, which stated a Skype user had uploaded an image of child pornography, according to a probable cause statement.

Investigators received a court order and found the account user was using internet from an address on Aspen Way in Grantsville.

The ICAC task force received a search warrant to the home in Grantsville in August, the statement said. Investigators interviewed Valdez, who admitted to trading and possessing about 40 images and videos of child pornography.

The task force searched through Valdez’s phone and accounts and stopped searching after finding 24 images and videos of child pornography, according to the probable cause statement. Valdez was booked at the time on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Since making his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Aug. 22, Valdez’s case has been continued four times. He was released on an GPS ankle monitor following his initial appearance, under the condition he has no unsupervised contact with people under age 18 and no internet except for school.