Grantsville man caught with drugs, gun during arrest

A Grantsville man wanted on warrants is facing additional criminal charges in connection with his arrest by Tooele City police officers.

Toby D. Baty, 24, is charged with second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony forge or falsify a license and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Tooele Walmart on a report of a driver known to have warrants around 2 p.m. on April 1, a probable cause statement said. The arresting officer found Baty had four active warrants in a search of the state database.

On route to the location of the caller, another officer had detained Baty at 1201 N. Fenwick Lane, the statement said. The arresting officer searched Baty for weapons and he denied having anything illegal on him or within the vehicle.

While Baty was being transported to the Tooele County Detention Center, he admitted to possessing a pipe inside the vehicle he had been driving, according to the probable cause statement. Baty was being booked into the jail when another officer reported finding a loaded handgun behind the driver seat of Baty’s car.

Officers located a keychain to Baty’s vehicle that contained a white crystallized substance and a black tar substance, the statement said. A driver’s license with Baty’s picture but a different name, which appeared to be forged, was also discovered.

Baty made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Robert Adkins and he was assigned a public defender. He is scheduled to appear in court for a roll call hearing on April 25 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.