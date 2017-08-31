Grantsville man charged for having child pornography

Charges were filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court against a Grantsville man after he was arrested in connection with possession of child pornography.

Charles Nicholas Whitman, 62, is charged with eight counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several reports of child pornography uploaded to a Yahoo account between October 2016 and April 2017, according to a probable cause statement. The reports were assigned to the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A court order showed the images connected to a Burmester Road address and investigators obtained a search warrant, the statement said. During the search, investigators located several electronic devices and searched, which returned more than 600 images of interest.

After reading Whitman his rights, he was interviewed by police, according to the probable cause statement. He admitted the Yahoo account belonged to him and the hard drive, which was found in his vehicle, was named after him.

Whitman denied, however, that he downloaded or uploaded any images of child pornography, according to the statement.

No court date was set in Whitman’s case as of press time on Thursday morning.