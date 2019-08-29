Grantsville man charged in child sex abuse case cuts himself in prison

A Grantsville man facing a total of 24 felony charges related to the sexual abuse of children harmed himself in the Tooele County Detention Center, but was treated and returned to custody, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark A. Swan, 48, used a razor to self-mutilate on Sunday, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ray Clinton. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and returned to the Tooele County jail on Monday.

Patient privacy protections under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) mean the sheriff’s office cannot release details on the nature or extent of the injuries Swan suffered, Clinton said.

Swan appeared in 3rd District Court on Tuesday for a scheduling conference in both cases, which were continued at the request of his counsel for settlement negotiations. If there is no resolution at the next hearing, the case will be set for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Swan is charged with four counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child, four counts of first-degree felony object rape of a child, two counts of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, and three counts of third-degree felony attempted sex abuse of a child in one case filed July 22.

In a second case, filed July 26, Swan is charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, one count of first-degree felony object rape of a child, three counts of first-degree felony sodomy of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child.

Swan was arrested on July 19 after a parent of three children reported a man in the neighborhood had “inappropriately touched their children,” according to a probable cause statement from Grantsville City police. During an interview with investigators, the alleged victims, aged 7 to 13 years old, identified Swan as the perpetrator.

In the second case, a child under the age of 14 told investigators she had been consistently sexually abused for the last two years by Swan, according to the probable cause statement. The victim indicated the abuse happened more times than they could recount but went into detail on several of the instances.

Another victim, also under the age of 14, was interviewed by investigators and indicated Swan touched them inappropriately over their clothing on three of the five times they visited his house.

Swan is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for scheduling conferences in both cases on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.