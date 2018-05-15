Grantsville man charged with aggravated assault

A Grantsville man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly punched another man and attempted to run three people over with his car.

Travis Thomas Birdzell, 35, is charged with three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor assault.

On April 4, Tooele City police were dispatched to a residence in the city on reports of an assault, according to a probable cause statement. Officers spoke with three victims, who said Birdzell came to the residence looking for his “ex” and got into an argument with one of the victims after he pulled some meth out of his pocket.

During the argument, Birdzell punched the victim in the chin, the statement said. Birdzell then hopped in his car and attempted to run over all three victims, two male and one female, who were standing in the driveway outside the residence behind a parked car.

Birdzell made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. During his court appearance, Birdzell was assigned an attorney and ordered to have no contact with the three victims in the case.

He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on June 5 at 1:30 p.m. before Bates.