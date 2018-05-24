Grantsville man charged with burglary, assault

A Grantsville man is facing a felony burglary charge after he was allegedly discovered inside a home and attacked a man.

Bobby Lee Waddell, 66, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor assault.

Grantsville City police were dispatched to a residence on Willow Street on May 12 around 12:21 p.m. on reports of an assault, according to a probable cause statement. The victim had entered the home, with permission from the owner, to let the owner’s dogs back in while the owner was in the hospital.

Prior to entering the home, the victim’s wife told him the front door was locked and she had heard someone inside the residence, the statement said. When the victim entered the rear of the home, he noticed a cat in a back room that did not belong to the homeowner.

When the victim entered the back room, Waddell came out from behind the door and attacked him, according to the probable cause statement. The victim said he was taken to the ground but defended himself by hitting Waddell in the head with his walking cane.

The victim said Waddell moved his hands up as if he was attempting to grasp the victim by his throat but was unable to, the statement said. Eventually Waddell let the victim go in exchange for not being hit again, the victim said.

Waddell had been trespassing on the property earlier in the week and was told not to return without a police escort, the statement said. Waddell told police he had arrived at the home around 8:45 p.m. the previous night and remained there for about 16 hours.

Waddell was taken to Mountain West Medical Center for treatment of his head wounds, the statement said. After he was treated and cleared, Waddell was arrested and transported to the Tooele County Detention Center.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Waddell was assigned a public defender and bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference at 9 a.m. on May 29.