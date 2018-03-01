Grantsville man charged with child pornography

A Grantsville man is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested for allegedly possessing hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography.

Michael Clausing, 27, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tooele City police were notified on Feb. 5 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded several videos and images of child pornography to a Dropbox account, according to a probable cause statement. Clausing’s name was on the Dropbox account and the email used on the account was the same listed for Clausing on the sex offender registry.

Clausing was on felony probation at the time and is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty to second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child in March 2015

Clausing was then sentenced to one year in the Tooele County Detention Center and 36 months probation the following month. A possible prison sentence was suspended and he was given credit for 250 days previously served toward his one-year jail sentence.

After the report from NCMEC, a search warrant was obtained on Feb. 16 and executed on Feb. 21 by Tooele County SWAT and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the probable cause statement.

Clausing agreed to speak with investigators after being read his rights, the statement said. He admitted to looking at child pornography and told police it could be found on his phone and laptop.

ICAC agents located several hundred videos and images of child pornography on Clausing’s phone and laptop, according to the probable cause statement.

Clausing made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates on Monday, where he was assigned an attorney and bail was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court on March 6 at 9 a.m. for a scheduling conference.