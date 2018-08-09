Grantsville man charged with endangerment of child

A Grantsville man is facing criminal charges, including two felony charges, after drugs were found in easily accessible areas in his home.

Dustin Donald Bagley, 38, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangerment of a child or elder adult and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grantsville City police visited Bagley’s residence on Main Street on July 18 and obtained proof of possession of paraphernalia and drug possession, according to a probable cause statement. A warrant to search the home was obtained and the warrant was served on July 26 with assistance from the Tooele Major Crimes Task Force.

During a search of Bagley’s home, police found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, which were easily accessible to juveniles living in the home, the statement said. A plastic baggie containing a small amount of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found on a shelf above the beds of the juveniles and Bagley.

All of the drugs found in the home were easily accessible by the children and the room they were in had a strong odor of marijuana, according to the probable cause statement. When Bagley was interviewed by police, he admitted to using the drugs and paraphernalia found in the house and would test positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.

Bagley made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. His bail was set at $2,500 and he was appointed a public defender.

Bagley is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. before Bates.