Grantsville man charged with multiple assaults

A Grantsville man is facing an aggravated assault charge and other felonies after he allegedly assaulted a woman, then assaulted three people who came to her aid.

George C. Nevarez, 54, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault, three counts of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, and three counts of misdemeanor assault.

Grantsville City police were dispatched on reports of domestic violence in progress on Clark Street on July 26, according to a probable cause statement. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim, who had several visible injuries, including severe bruising, scratches on her chest, a cut below her left eye, and bruising on the left side of her face.

The victim told police that Nevarez had choked her until she was in pain and had difficulty breathing, the probable cause statement said. Police observed scratches on the right side of her neck.

There were three children in the house at the time of the alleged assault who witnessed the altercation, according to the probable cause statement. When officers arrived, the children were visibly upset and crying.

Neighbors — a husband and wife and their juvenile son — came to the home after hearing the noise of the assault to try and stop Nevarez, the statement said. Nevarez allegedly pushed the female neighbor onto a couch, swung at the adult male and pushed the juvenile male, before fleeing.

After Nevarez returned to the scene, he was taken into custody without incident, the probable cause statement said.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Nevarez was granted release on the condition he installs an alcohol monitor and does not use alcohol or drugs while his case is pending. He was also appointed a public defender and a no-contact order was lifted.

He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.